Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,909 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.86.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

