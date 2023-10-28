Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of IDEX worth $13,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.50.

IDEX Stock Down 1.2 %

IDEX stock opened at $190.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.54. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

