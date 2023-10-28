Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.