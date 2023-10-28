Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 16,199 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,199 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $146.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

