Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,300,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,522,000 after acquiring an additional 125,407 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,330,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,742,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,550,000 after acquiring an additional 360,945 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,703,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,229,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.33.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

