Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.55 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

View Our Latest Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.