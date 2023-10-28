Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 159,767 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,137,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,698,000 after buying an additional 47,197 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 670,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.39 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

