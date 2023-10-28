Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 446 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $126.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $160.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.