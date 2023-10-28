Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

