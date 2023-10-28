Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 25,965 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

DUHP opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

