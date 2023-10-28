Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $76,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

