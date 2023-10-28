Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.4 %

UPS stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $171.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

