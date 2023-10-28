Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

