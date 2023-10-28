Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEP opened at $159.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

