Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,898 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPHY opened at $43.15 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

