Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.46% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $860.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $28.45.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

