Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $50.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.