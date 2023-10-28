Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.41 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

