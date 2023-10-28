Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $659.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.