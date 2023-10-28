Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,068 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,828 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,491 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.