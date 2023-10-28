Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,369 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $397.87 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.07 and its 200 day moving average is $396.86.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock worth $48,046,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

