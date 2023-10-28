Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 14,538 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $195.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $195.16 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.77 and its 200 day moving average is $213.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.