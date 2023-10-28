Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 26,545 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,545 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.73 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.