Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

