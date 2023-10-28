Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,668,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,144,000 after purchasing an additional 255,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,322,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,280,000 after buying an additional 127,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $172.82 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.22.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.