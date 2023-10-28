ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.22.

TSE:ECN opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$511.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37, a current ratio of 9.65 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$4.32.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.2818591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. 7.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

