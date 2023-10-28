Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,637 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $61.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Edison International has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $74.92.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

