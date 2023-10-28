Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Trimmed by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,637 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.98. Edison International has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

