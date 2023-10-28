EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 8%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) dropped 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.38 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 374,588 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,049,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EHang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 264.94% and a negative net margin of 617.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 60.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EHang by 82.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 16.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

