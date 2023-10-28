Electroneum (ETN) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $807,729.50 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,957,633,407 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

