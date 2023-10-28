Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.3 %

LLY stock opened at $560.48 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $532.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

