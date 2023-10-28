Elme Communities (ELME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.
Elme Communities has a payout ratio of 900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Elme Communities to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
Shares of ELME stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.
