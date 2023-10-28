EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.25-12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.98. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.38 billion.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EME opened at $205.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.41. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $135.55 and a 12 month high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

