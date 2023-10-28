Energi Price Hits $0.0523 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 28th. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $97,231.72 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00031639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,062,507 coins and its circulating supply is 70,062,518 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

