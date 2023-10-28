EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their sector weight rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

EngageSmart Trading Up 0.3 %

ESMT stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. EngageSmart has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 188.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EngageSmart news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $54,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,620.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $428,840. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in EngageSmart by 82.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 108.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

