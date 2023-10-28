Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.21.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 14.6 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.61.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 49,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 922.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

