Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

EFSC stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,566,914,000 after buying an additional 93,195,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,260,000 after buying an additional 527,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,043,000 after buying an additional 205,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,749,000 after purchasing an additional 199,790 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152,937 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

