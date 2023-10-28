ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

