Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ETD opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETD. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

