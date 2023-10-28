Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 222.13% and a negative return on equity of 258.20%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

