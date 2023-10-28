Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

