Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 32.1% during the second quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 266,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 93,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

