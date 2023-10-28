Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FICO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after acquiring an additional 590,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after acquiring an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $848.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $819.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $427.09 and a 1-year high of $940.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock worth $9,994,546. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.