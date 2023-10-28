Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.61 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

