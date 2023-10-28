Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129,569 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $29,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares in the company, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $57.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

