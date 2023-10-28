Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Federated Hermes has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federated Hermes to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $270,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHI. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Federated Hermes Company Profile



Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

