FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

FFW Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFWC opened at $35.10 on Friday. FFW has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64.

FFW Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FFW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

