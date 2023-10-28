Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 30,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 46,029 shares.The stock last traded at $48.41 and had previously closed at $48.46.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 849,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 178,544 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 708,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,813,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

