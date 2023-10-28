Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Position Reduced by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 32,585 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

FNCL stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

