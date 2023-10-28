Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 142,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 134,737 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000.

Shares of FNCL opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $52.66.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

